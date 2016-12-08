Register now to receive the new on-line edition of the paper!



Ultimutt Christmas

, December 22nd, 2016

Thomas Luke , December 22nd, 2016 Christmas treats aren't just for people this year, with a range of yuletide themed snacks available for dogs as well. Local dog treat producer Ultimutt Treats has begun to sell a range of Christmas themed snacks, including colourful candy canes, snowman stars and specially made puddings. The treats, made in Mount Barker, are produced using locally sourced and all natural ingredients. This means that despite their sugary appearance, the treats are still good for dogs, co-owner of Ultimutt Treats Shane... Read Article

Choose cherries

, December 15th, 2016

Mirna Taslidza , December 15th, 2016 Is there anything more satisfying than digging into a punnet of dark, plump and irresistibly succulent cherries? How about picking your own fresh cherries at one of our many great cherry orchards here in the Adelaide Hills? The Adelaide Hills has a climate and topography that is ideally suited to producing cherries, with cool winters... Read Article Doggone heroes

, December 08th, 2016

Lucy Robinson , December 08th, 2016 They’ve long been recognised as man’s best friend but local dogs are also proving their worth as therapists, medics and guardians. Dogs’ many contributions to the Hills community have been captured in a series of photos for the Mount Barker District Council’s 2017 calendar, which was distributed to all households in the district at the... Read Article